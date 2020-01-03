Liverpool Accused of Creating 'Soap Opera' Over Prolonged Sale of Brazilian Star Allan

​Liverpool have been accused of making negotiations over the sale of Allan Rodrigues de Souza to Fluminense seem like a 'soap opera'.

Allan joined the Reds in 2015, but he has been sent out on a series of loan moves during his time at Anfield, including his most recent spell at Brazilian side Fluminense.

Brazilian outlet ​UOL reports that Liverpool have no interest in renewing the 22-year-old's contract, which expires at the end of the season, but the club is 'dragging out' negotiations over a transfer for the midfielder in the January transfer window.

Talks have hit a stumbling block with Fluminense, who are prepared to bid for 50% of the player, but Liverpool are insisting that the interested Brazilian side must pay for at least 80% of their star.

Fluminense were pushing the Reds to make a decision on the deal by Thursday, but the Premier League side is not willing to budge on its evaluation of the player, and negotiations continue to be prolonged.

​Liverpool are keen to sell Allan in the winter market, as they would receive a transfer fee from the Rio de Janeiro club for the midfielder. If Liverpool were to miss out on a deal in January , then the 22-year-old would leave the club as a free transfer at the end of his contract in July 2020, and they would receive nothing in return.

Allan has failed to impress in his previous loan spells at Sint-Truiden, Hertha, Apollon Limassol and Eintracht Frankfurt, but he has settled excellently into life at Fluminense, and the Liverpool outcast is desperate to extend his stay with his current club.