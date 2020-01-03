Liverpool Accused of Creating 'Soap Opera' Over Prolonged Sale of Brazilian Star Allan

Liverpool have been accused of making negotiations over the sale of Allan Rodrigues de Souza to Fluminense seem like a 'soap opera'.
Allan joined the Reds in 2015, but he has been sent out on a series of loan moves during his time at Anfield, including his most recent spell at Brazilian side Fluminense.
Brazilian outlet UOL reports that Liverpool have no interest in renewing the 22-year-old's contract, which expires at the end of the season, but the club is 'dragging out' negotiations over a transfer for the midfielder in the January transfer window.
Talks have hit a stumbling block with Fluminense, who are prepared to
Fluminense were pushing the Reds to make a decision on the deal by Thursday, but the Premier League side is not willing to budge on its evaluation of the player, and negotiations continue to be prolonged.
Liverpool are keen to sell Allan in the winter market, as they would receive a transfer fee from the
Allan has failed to impress in his previous loan spells at Sint-Truiden, Hertha, Apollon Limassol and Eintracht Frankfurt, but he has settled excellently into life at Fluminense, and the Liverpool outcast is desperate to extend his stay with his current club.
Fellow Brazilian sides
Source : 90min