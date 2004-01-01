Liverpool agree deals to sell Marko Grujic & Taiwo Awoniyi

Liverpool have agreed deals to sell midfielder Marko Grujic to Porto and forward Taiwo Awoniyi to Union Berlin, in a boost to their summer transfer plans.

The two players both spent last season on loan with their respective buyers, and although both returned to Liverpool for pre-season, it was always expected that they would eventually be sold back.

Awoniyi is returning to Union Berlin | Maja Hitij/Getty Images

That's exactly what has happened as BBC Sport state that deals have been struck to sell the two players, with Grujic bringing in £10.5m and Awoniyi generating £6.5m.

Liverpool have also negotiated 10% sell-on clauses for both players in the hope of adding to their income somewhere down the line.

Grujic was the first signing of the Jurgen Klopp era when he joined from Red Star Belgrade in a £5.1m deal back in 2016. After spending six months on loan with the Serbian side, the midfielder managed 21 appearances for Liverpool, instead spending more time away with Cardiff City, Hertha BSC and Porto.

As for Awoniyi, the young forward joined from Nigerian side Imperial Academy in 2015 but struggled to obtain a work permit and has since spent time out on loan across Europe.

Offloading the two fringe players has added a cool £17m to Liverpool's transfer kitty, but the sales may not be done there as centre-back Nat Phillips also finds himself heavily linked with a move away from Anfield.

As noted by talkSPORT, Phillips has been lined up by Brighton as a replacement for Arsenal-bound Ben White, who is set to cost the Gunners a hefty £50m.

Brighton are looking at Phillips | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Phillips, who is valued at closer to £15m, impressed in the Liverpool first team last season but is expected to tumble down the pecking order after the returns of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Instead of relegating him to the bench, Liverpool are keen to capitalise on his high stock by offloading him this summer.

Elsewhere, Fulham are the latest club linked with fringe Reds star Harry Wilson, who has a price tag of £15m.