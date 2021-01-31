Liverpool agree fee with Preston for centre back Ben Davies

Liverpool have agreed a fee in the region of £2m with Preston for centre back Ben Davies, with Reds youngster Sepp van den Berg set to move the other way on loan.

The 25-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning the January transfer window is Preston's last opportunity to receive a sum of money for the defender, as he could leave for nothing on June 30.

Davies is being chased by both Celtic and Liverpool | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The Telegraph reported on Sunday that Premier League giants Liverpool had made an enquiry for the defender as they look to bolster their central defensive options for the remainder of the campaign.

Now, the Times' Paul Joyce has revealed a fee has been agreed for Davies, who has established himself as a regular for North End over the past few seasons.

Although Davies is not experienced at the highest level, he is capable of playing at centre back or slotting in at left back if needed, providing Klopp with even more reason to take a gamble on the Preston star.

Liverpool have now agreed a fee in the region of £2m with Preston for Ben Davies. Sepp van den Berg moving on loan. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2021

This news will come as a huge blow to Preston and Celtic, the latter of whom had previously been linked with Davies. For the Lilywhites, they are resigned to losing their star centre back, as interest from the Reds would prove too good to turn down for the Championship man.

It'll be equally as disheartening for Celtic, who had hoped to land Davies in a bid to cover their own defensive woes. The Hoops signed Shane Duffy from Brighton in the summer, but he has not prevented them from shipping goals and slipping to 23 points behind leaders Rangers.

Celtic have been pushing to complete a deal before the transfer window shuts on Monday night, either to sign him immediately or arrange a move for the start of next season.

Klopp is hoping to strengthen his defence | Pool/Getty Images

Liverpool's defensive injury woes have been well documented this season. First choice starters Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez were dealt season threatening injuries earlier in the campaign, while Joel Matip will be out for a few months and Fabinho has struggled with knocks.