Liverpool Agree Personal Terms With Thiago as Spaniard Says Goodbye to Bayern Teammates

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who is understood to have told his teammates that his time with the Bundesliga champions will be coming to an end this summer.

Officials from the German club have publicly revealed that Thiago is interested in testing himself elsewhere next season, with a fee of €30m expected to be enough to land the 29-year-old as a result of his expiring contract.

That fee has piqued Liverpool's interest, and now Mohamed Bouhafsi has reported that an agreement over a four-year contract has already been reached between Thiago and the Reds, who now need to settle on a transfer fee.

Thiago has already said his goodbyes to Bayern teammates and has even found a house in Liverpool, which suggests he's pretty confident that this one will get over the line.

Munich-based journalist Patrick Strasser told talkSPORT that everyone involved is keen to get a deal done, with only the transfer fee standing in the way.

“I think [the move will go through] yeah, he definitely wants to, and it’s just a matter of how many millions Bayern want to earn from this player," Strasser said. “It’s said they want to make about €30m to €40m this transfer and I’m not sure if Liverpool can afford that or want to pay that.

But Jurgen Klopp is desperate and keen to get Thiago in his squad.

"Thiago has already said goodbye to his teammates in Munich and the bosses know he’s going to leave. It’s just a matter of money, in the end.”

Bayern have made it abundantly clear that Thiago will not be allowed to walk away for free next summer when his contract expires, but they are ready to stand firm on their asking price for a player who is seen by many as one of football's elite.

He has won seven Bundesliga titles and could well win his first Champions League title with Bayern this summer after the German side put eight past Barcelona in Friday's quarter-final, and now Thiago appears to be on the hunt for pastures new.

Another reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City has been suggested, but it is Liverpool's interest which has dominated headlines, with Klopp eager to add some more star power to his title-winning midfield.

However, money is hard to come by this summer as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which prompted Klopp to confess that there will be no big arrivals at Anfield this summer. Whether they can justify shelling out €30m after that remains to be seen.

