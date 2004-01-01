Liverpool Agree to Extend Harry Wilson & Rhian Brewster Loans Until End of Season

Liverpool duo Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster will finish the 2019/20 campaign with their loan clubs after the Reds agreed to extend their temporary deals until the end of the season.





Both Brewster and Wilson were sent out on loan earlier in the campaign, with the former joining Championship side Swansea, while the latter has been featuring for Bournemouth in the top division. Their loan deals were to due to expire at the end of June, but the Premier League and Championship will now extend into the summer months.





Rhian Brewster

With Premier League football set to return on 17 June and Championship football on 20 June, clubs have been forced to take action and agree extensions to loan deals if they wish to see their players remain where they are until the completion of the current campaign, as the 2019/20 season will now have to run deep into summer.





The Times now report that Liverpool have agreed to allow duo Wilson and Brewster to remain where they are until the end of the season. The report further adds that the Reds are 'in talks' with a number of clubs with regards to extensions, and are looking to reach an agreement for 'all' of their loanees.





Brewster joined Swansea during the January transfer window, and has benefited from his spell away from Anfield. The 20-year-old made 11 appearances in the Championship prior to the enforced break, netting four times.





Harry Wilson

As for Wilson, he secured a loan move to Bournemouth in the summer of 2019 with the hope of playing regular first-team football in England's top division. The Welshman has been one of the Cherries' most impressive performers this season, netting seven times and providing two assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.





Despite his bright displays, Bournemouth sit 18th in the Premier League, but news of a loan extension being agreed will come as a major boost for Eddie Howe as he looks to keep his side in the top division.



