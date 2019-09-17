Liverpool Ahead of Barcelona & Real Madrid in Race for Benfica Starlet Rafael Brito

​Liverpool are leading the race for Benfica starlet Rafael Brito, who is also a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his first league appearance for the Eagles, with the Reds and their rivals eager to make their move before he does so. After his Primeira Liga debut, Brito's £38m release-clause will become active, having agreed new terms during the early weeks of 2020.

Local news outlet Record claim (via ​Sports Mole) that ​Liverpool have been jolted into action after learning of the clause in his deal with Benfica, and they are understood to have the edge over their Spanish competitors.

The Reds came close to signing Brito last summer, only for a deal to fall through as negotiations neared completion. However, they have not given up hope of bringing the Portuguese to Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp's men believing he's still open to joining the club.

The German has proved young players - such as Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones - will have an opportunity in his Liverpool team, which is another factor that seems to work in their favour.

While preferring to play in the middle of defence, Brito is likewise familiar with the holding midfielder position, gaining experience in both roles during his ten-year spell in the Benfica youth setup.

Unfortunately, they have no control over his game-time in Lisbon, and forking out £38m for an unproven teenager is unrealistic. If he does make his Primeira Liga bow in the coming months, don't expect a switch to Anfield anytime soon.

Once his release-clause is active, the chances of Brito joining Liverpool look remote, with regards to the immediate future, at least.

Nevertheless, this a player the Reds are clearly keeping a close eye on, suggesting a move to Merseyside may eventually materialise, if the defender continues his impressive development.

