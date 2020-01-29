Liverpool Already on More Points Than Total Managed in Majority of Previous Premier League Seasons

​Liverpool's 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday carried them to a ludicrous 73 points from just 25 games - a tally which is already better than the Reds managed in 18 of their previous 27 Premier League seasons.

Jürgen Klopp's men are on track to win their first Premier League title in record fashion. They currently sit 22 points clear at the top of the table, although that lead can be cut to 19 if Manchester City win their game in hand against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Regardless of what other teams are doing, ​Liverpool are very much in control of their destiny. They have been outstanding since the start and have already surpassed the vast majority of their points totals from previous seasons.

Only nine times have the Reds managed more than 73 points in a single ​Premier League campaign, three of which have come during the last three years.

Their 97 points from last season is their current record for points in a single season, and the Reds can match that with another eight wins from their remaining 13 games. Just one point on top of that would set a new record.

They have finished in the 80s in terms of points totals on four occasions: 2001/02 (80), 2005/06 (82), 2008/09 (86) and 2013/14 (84).

That leaves four other seasons in which Liverpool surpassed 73 points. The first time they did so was back in the 1994/95 campaign, in which they finished with 74 from the 42-game season.

They then picked up 76 points in the 2007/08 campaign, before matching that in the 2016/17 season. 2017/18 brought 75 points, but the Reds have gone from strength to strength ever since.

By contrast, their worst season was the 2011/12 campaign, in which they managed just 52 points. The current side had already eclipsed that tally by the end of December.

Life at Anfield has never been better in the Premier League era, and Klopp's men are on track to end their long wait to lift the prestigious trophy.

Oh... and as an extra cherry on top, with the win over Southampton, Liverpool's points total of 73 is now higher than Everton have ever managed in an entire Premier League season - their best coming in 2013/14 with 72.

