Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich have been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus, a player that had already been commanding interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Neuhaus has been an important player for Gladbach since breaking into the team in 2018, a year after his move from 1860 Munich and enjoying a strong loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Neuhaus has become a key player for Gladbach since 2018 | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

He helped Gladbach finish fifth in the Bundesliga in 2018/19 to qualify for the Europa League, before going one better in 2019/20 and getting into the Champions League. This season, Neuhaus was a near ever-present in the group stage as Gladbach reached the last 16.

German publication Kicker writes that Liverpool and Manchester City are the English sides taking an interest in Neuhaus. In Germany, he is being tracked by Bayern and Dortmund, while Juventus are also said to be watching his development with intrigue.

Liverpool in particular may need to source a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum. who appears increasingly likely to leave Anfield as a free agent when his contract expires in June.

The player has a long-term contract with Gladbach until 2024 and is said to be happy. He feels at home and has strong relationships with coach Marco Rose and sporting director Max Eberl, with the club valuing him very highly. However, it is said that any suitor willing to trigger his release clause could secure his signature this coming summer for €40m (£35m).

Neuhaus has a release clause thought to be €40m | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Formerly an international at Under-20 and Under-21 level, Neuhaus made his senior debut for Germany in October and has played three times for Die Mannschaft, scoring once. He was first called up in September and has been named in every German squad so far this season.

With Gladbach facing Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 soon, his performances in Europe could go a long way to determining his immediate future if he impresses. The club is also locked in a fierce domestic battle with Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg, with those five scrapping for two places in the Bundesliga’s top four.

