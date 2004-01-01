Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund chasing Donyell Malen

PSV Eindhoven youngster Donyell Malen has emerged as a target for both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The talented forward is currently representing the Netherlands at Euro 2020 and was handed his major international tournament debut in the closing stages of their opening day win against Ukraine.

Malen has been making waves in the Eredivisie since his move to PSV in 2017, notching an impressive 40 goals in 81 league outings.

His stellar form has attracted admiring glances for some of Europe's big hitters, and Sky Sports Germany now report that Borussia Dortmund could be tempted into a move for the 22-year-old if they finally come to an agreement with Manchester United over the sale of Jadon Sancho.

Der BVB's interest in the Dutchman has been mooted for some time, though they potentially face stiff competition in their bid to secure the youngster's services with Liverpool also said to be monitoring his progress.

Malen is currently on international duty with the Netherlands | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp's usually reliable frontline of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino failed to maintain their extraordinarily high standards last season, with Salah the only one of the famous trio to really come out of the campaign with any credit.

Salah's future at Anfield is far from clear - with Paris Saint-German and Real Madrid both credited with an interest in the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner - and should the Egypt international leave this summer, Liverpool view Malen as a potential replacement.

While PSV will be bracing themselves for a summer of speculation surrounding their young forward, interest in him at this stage seems to depend on the future of others.

Despite Salah recently confirming he hadn't held talks with Liverpool over a new deal, speculation surrounding his future at the club seems purely that - speculation.

However, United's pursuit of Sancho is anything but that and so PSV will be anticipating at least one club to be pushing for a deal for Malen in the coming weeks.