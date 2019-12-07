Liverpool and RB Leipzig Talks Over Timo Werner Yet to Move Past 'Informal Stage'

Timo Werner's potential summer transfer to Liverpool has hit a stumbling block, with talks between the Reds and RB Leipzig yet to move past the informal stage.

This is owing ​to the uncertainty surrounding football due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused the suspension of fixtures worldwide.

Liverpool are still very much interested in signing Werner and it was expected that they would've formalised a deal with RB Leipzig by this point, instead progress has significantly slowed.

Speaking on The Athletic podcast (via ​This Is Anfield), Simon Hughes said: “Everything is changed. At the end of February people were expecting that ​Liverpool would not just ramp up their interest, but formalise it around this time.





“A lot of people have gone quiet on that [interest], but it seems like everything that has happened has slowed things down.





“Leipzig are going to be wanting to find out what’s happening with the ​Champions League, they could win the ​Bundesliga, they are having a great season.

“Nobody can afford to make decisions until they know when next season will start.

“At this stage from what I can tell, the discussions remain at the informal stage.”

Discussions over a deal for Werner could potentially last throughout the next transfer window should the season be extended into summer in order to allow clubs to fulfil their fixtures.

The German striker has been ​heavily linked with a move to Anfield for a while, having impressed for RB Leipzig since joining the club in 2016. He has contributed 88 goals for Die Roten Bullen as they transformed themselves from a second-tier side to a force to be reckoned with in Germany and beyond.



