Liverpool and RB Leipzig Talks Over Timo Werner Yet to Move Past 'Informal Stage'

Timo Werner's potential summer transfer to Liverpool has hit a stumbling block, with talks between the Reds and RB Leipzig yet to move past the informal stage.
This is owing to the uncertainty surrounding football due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused the suspension of fixtures worldwide.
Liverpool are still very much interested in signing Werner and it was expected that they would've formalised a deal with RB Leipzig by this point, instead progress has significantly slowed.
Speaking on The Athletic podcast (via This Is Anfield), Simon Hughes said:
“Leipzig are going to be wanting to find out what’s happening with the Champions League, they could win the Bundesliga, they are having a great season.
“Nobody can afford to make decisions until they know when next season will start.
“At this stage from what I can tell, the discussions remain at the informal stage.”
Discussions over a deal for Werner could potentially last throughout the next transfer window should the season be extended into summer in order to allow clubs to fulfil their fixtures.
The German striker has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield for a while, having impressed for RB Leipzig since joining the club in 2016. He has contributed 88 goals for
Source : 90min