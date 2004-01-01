Liverpool announce financial loss for 2020/21

Liverpool have revealed their financial results for the 2020/21 period, confirming that they made a small loss.

The club were keen to stress that the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic once again had a major toll on finances.

Due to playing games behind closed doors, matchday revenue fell by 95% from £70m to £3m, though the extended 2019/20 Premier League campaign meant that media revenue increased from £201m to £266m.

Liverpool's commercial revenue remained largely the same after an increase of £0.2m to £217.6m, and though overall revenue was down by £3m to £487m, their losses fell from £46.3m to £4.8m.

“These latest results demonstrate the significant financial impact of the global COVID pandemic, which affected all areas of the business," Liverpool's managing director Andy Hughes told club channels.

“We have worked really hard these past years to get us into a really strong and sustainable financial position. Despite navigating through a very challenging and uncertain period, overall revenue remained flat, demonstrating the underlying financial strength of the business.

“It’s been an unprecedented time on and off the pitch. Our men’s team winning our 19th league title was a truly fantastic achievement, but not having supporters in the stadium to share the moment was not how we wanted it to be. Our women’s team also continues to grow and the hard work and strategic changes to the women’s section is seeing a challenge for promotion to the WSL this season.

“The continued support from our ownership has seen over £130 million invested in infrastructure over the past three years and we are delighted with the great progress being made on the Anfield Road expansion project, which will see the capacity of Anfield rise to 61,000, on completion in 2023.

“It is imperative, however, that we continue to live within our means and operate within football’s regulations and financial fair play. But we’ll continue to reinvest on and off the pitch to further strengthen our position and compete at the highest levels right across the club.

“We are hopefully nearing the end of the pandemic but our priority remains to keep people safe. We’ll also continue to do great work in the community to support those who live in and around Anfield and across the city region, particularly those who have been impacted by the pandemic.”