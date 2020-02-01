Liverpool Announce 'Proactive Measures' in Bid to Combat Spread of Coronavirus

​ Liverpool have announced a number of measures, including not having mascots on the pitch before games, to help fight the growing spread of coronavirus.





New cases are being confirmed daily in the UK, with the tally as of Thursday night climbing to 115, which was up by 30 from the day before.

UK health officials are already preparing for the ‘delay’ phase in their response to the outbreak – that is action intended to slow the spread, with trying to contain it having seemingly failed.

Liverpool’s Action

In their own attempt to combat the spread of coronavirus, Liverpool say they have taken ‘proactive measures’ in a statement released by the club.

Staff trips to ‘high risk countries’ have been cancelled, while the club has also sought to remind everyone on all their sites of good hygiene practices’ by placing notices.

The statement further explained: “We have also activated a health questionnaire screening for all external visitors to all our training facilities, our office locations and other community facilities that we use regularly.”

Impact This Weekend

Liverpool are set to host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime and have made it known that fans attending the game will have access to ‘hand sanitisers and/or antibacterial handwash’ in every toilet facility inside the stadium.

Posters providing additional information will also be available.

“We are also taking match day precautionary measures and will not have any mascots on the pitch,” the club explained. “Any supporter displaying symptoms consistent with the virus should ensure they familiarise themselves with the chief medical officer’s advice on self-isolation.”

What Is the Premier League Doing?

The Premier League has already decided to suspend the usual handshakes that have come to define the pre-match ritual in order to minimise hand to hand contact.

Everton’s chief financial officer Sasha Ryazantsev has also described it as likely that Premier League games will soon be played behind closed doors to prevent large gatherings, where the virus could easily spread from person to person.

That has already been the case in Italy, which has been Europe’s most affected country so far.

