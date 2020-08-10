Liverpool Announce Signing of Greece International Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool have officially confirmed the transfer of Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos, in a deal believed to be around €13m (£11.75m).

The Reds had made left back a priority position to strengthen this summer, with the club not having had specialist backup for the indefatigable Andy Robertson since Alberto Moreno's departure in 2019.

Tsimikas, who impressed in the Champions League and Europa League against several English sides this season, was identified as Liverpool's top target after being knocked back in pursuit of Jamal Lewis of Norwich - with the two clubs unable to reach an agreement on the Northern Ireland international's valuation.

A deal was, however, quickly thrashed out for 24-year-old Tsimikas, who travelled to England to put pen to paper on a 'long-term contract' at Melwood on Monday.

Most reports suggest the deal comes with a £11.75m transfer fee.

“I’m very happy, I’m very proud to be here. For me, [it’s] the biggest club in the world. It’s an honour to be here and I will give my best,” Tsimikas told Liverpoolfc.com.

“The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league and to come through.

“With a lot of work and focus on what I do and what the coach wants, and every day working hard in training, I can be on the highest level.

“[I want] to achieve [our] goals. To win the league again and also to win the Champions League.”

Tsimikas is a three-cap Greece international, having made his senior debut in 2018 in the UEFA Nations League.

As well as winning the 2020 Super League with Olympiacos, he has also spent time on loan at Danish side Esbjerg and Willem II (the former club of both Sami Hyypia and Virgil van Dijk).

He will wear the number 21 shirt for Liverpool next season.