Liverpool have announced the signing of midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in what is believed to be a £20m deal, plus a further £5m in potential add-ons.

Thiago, who has spent the last seven years with Bayern and won the Champions League as part of a treble in 2019/20, has agreed a 'long-term' contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2024.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: “I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here.

“When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.

“It also [has] this kind of family [feeling] that I need because we [like to] have a very close relationship with the club and I think I will feel this, I will have this feeling, with this club as well.”

The 30-year-old is only Liverpool’s second new arrival of the summer, following the £11.75m signing of Greek full-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos in early August.

Thiago, whose father is 1994 World Cup winner Mazinho, started his career at Barcelona and spent two-and-a-half years in the first-team at Camp Nou before moving on to Bayern in 2013.

His first season in Germany was cruelly cut short by a serious knee injury, which also cost him most of the 2014/15 campaign as well, but he has since gone on to become one of the best midfielders in the world and was at his brilliant best in last season’s Champions League final.

