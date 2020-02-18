Liverpool 'Anxious' Over Jordan Henderson Injury Ahead of Key Run of Games

​Liverpool are growing increasingly concerned over the severity of the knock that forced club captain Jordan Henderson to be substituted in their Champions League round of 16 tie with Atlético Madrid in midweek, with the skipper due to have a scan on the injury.

The 29-year-old was withdrawn by manager Jürgen Klopp in the 80th minute on Tuesday after he went to ground with a hamstring problem, and h e was then was seen limping out of Wanda Metropolitano - intensifying the worries of all concerned.

#LFC will need to assess the hamstring issue Henderson suffered in Tuesday night's #UCL defeat.https://t.co/i3nx5hdPGy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 18, 2020

In the post-match press conference, Klopp commented on the skipper's injury (via ​Off The Post): " Hendo felt his hamstring unfortunately. We have to wait. He was not too concerned but enough to go off obviously."





Club staff are anxious that ​Henderson may miss a key period of the season with a congested fixture list approaching. Fixtures against Watford and Bournemouth sandwich the FA Cup fifth round tie at Chelsea, in addition to the home leg of their last 16 ​Champions League clash with Atlético on 11 March.





As the current favourite for the PFA Player of the Year award, it is understandable that his absence will leave a large void in Liverpool's side, while he holds the team together with his incredible work ethic and leadership capabilities.

It is unclear at this stage how long the England international will be sidelined for, but the Reds have accepted defeat in the race to have him available for their next outing at home to ​West Ham on Monday.





More information will arise in the next few days as the results of the midfielder's scan are revealed, leaving ​Liverpool fans and club staff anxious as they wait.



