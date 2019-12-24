Liverpool Appeal to Premier League for Right to Wear Banned 'FIFA World Champions' Badge

​Liverpool have asked for permission from the Premier League to wear a ‘World Champions’ badge on their shirts, as the use of such additional patches are against league regulations.





Liverpool earned the right to use the special gold badge for the next 12 months as a result of winning the FIFA Club World Cup. But, as things stand, they are only allowed to have the ‘World Champions’ badge on their kit in the Champions League and not domestic competition.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter have all won the FIFA Club World Cup over the last 10 years and have subsequently worn the ‘World Champions’ badge in every competition they have played in, including La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A respectively.

But when Manchester United won the global competition in 2008, the last English team before Liverpool to do so, they could not wear the winner’s badge in the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have already appealed to the Premier League to allow it.

The Premier League currently only allows kit changes or alterations that are related to charitable causes. But The Athletic’s report explains that Liverpool have asked the league to reconsider.

As this writer pointed out for 90min earlier this week, it seems rather perverse for a league that has branded itself as being the best in the world to stop one its own clubs from celebrating the fact that they have actually been crowned the best in the world.

International sides wear a similar ‘World Champions’ badge awarded for winning the World Cup. France currently hold that honour, but Germany, Spain and Italy have used it in the past.

Liverpool will play their first game since winning the Club World Cup on Boxing Day when they make the trip to the King Power Stadium to face second place Leicester.

