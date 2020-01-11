Liverpool Are 'Big Admirers' of Marcus Rashford & Son Heung-min as Summer Plans Explained

​Liverpool hold a surprising interest in Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Tottenham's Son Heung-min, according to a report about the Reds' summer transfer plans. However, it is accepted that neither player will be rocking up at Melwood any time soon.

Jurgen Klopp's side - who sit pretty at the top of the Premier League table, a massive 22 points clear of reigning champions Man City - needed little strengthening in the January transfer window. Instead, the Reds only splashed out on Japan international Takumi Minamino for £7.25m.

Reds fans who are expecting big deals in the summer may too be disappointed with journalist Melissa Reddy writing in The Independent that 'blockbuster' additions look unlikely.

Discussing oft-touted tabloid targets, Reddy writes: "Do the league leaders have an interest in Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz? Of course they do. It would be utterly ridiculous for them not to.

"[However] Unless ​Liverpool lose one of their pedigreed front three – a situation they are not expecting this summer with none of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino showing any intent to exit – there isn’t room for a blockbuster attacking purchase.

"The club’s priority is to lock down the world’s best centre-back [Virgil van Dijk] and goalkeeper [Alisson] for the long-term with both wanting extended contracts...Continuing to retain and reward an outstanding rearguard is not cheap."

Furthermore, Reddy adds that youngsters like Neco Williams and Yasser Larouci may be asked to step up next season rather than recruiting more full backs - one area lacking depth currently in the Reds' first team. Meanwhile, only Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are

Curiously though, it is the mentions of Rashford and Son in Reddy's report which stand out - two players not often thought of as potential Liverpool targets.

She suggests that Liverpool's recruitment team are 'big admirers' of both stars, but neither are realistic with the players' current clubs of Man Utd and Spurs (understandably) unwilling to sell.

Klopp himself has remained coy on any potential business this summer, recently stating: "We just prepare potential situations, that’s how it is.

"We always try to strengthen and to strengthen could mean as well that we look at our own squad: who can make the next step, who is ready for doing that, who will hopefully not be injured and can hopefully make the next steps as well?"