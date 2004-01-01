Liverpool ask for FA Cup semi-final against Man City to be moved from Wembley

Liverpool have asked the FA to relocate their upcoming FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City because of transport concerns.

Engineering work on the railway means there will be no direct trains to London from either Manchester or Liverpool between April 15 and 18, meaning fans from the north west will face a real challenge to get to Wembley.

Both teams' fan groups have called on the FA to move the game, but on Tuesday, the stance was that the game would not be relocated.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, those in charge at Anfield have been discussing the issue with both the FA and City officials after they booked their place in the semi-final to try and find a resolution for supporters.

Liverpool have requested that the game be played at a neutral venue closer to the two teams, but the FA continue to refuse.

While many have accused the FA of being too focused on money, a source close to the situation is quoted as saying that the governing body need the revenue to reinvest in grassroots football as a not-for-profit organisation.

On top of financial concerns, the FA have also highlighted that Old Trafford, the closest stadium with a sufficient capacity, is in use on Saturday 16 April when Manchester United host Norwich City.

As of yet, there has been no confirmation on which semi-final will be played on the Saturday and which will be scheduled for Sunday.