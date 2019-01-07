Liverpool Ask for Updates on Former Player - But Not Because They Want to Sign Him

​Liverpool have asked Sporting CP to keep them informed on the future of 19-year-old winger Rafael Camacho - but not because they actually want to sign him.

After three years in the Reds' academy and two senior appearances, Camacho sealed a move to Sporting during the summer transfer window and he has since gone on to make 11 appearances for his new side.

According to ​A Bola, plenty of sides around Europe have taken a keen interest in Camacho after being impressed with his development this year, and a transfer could soon be on the cards for the teenager.

​Liverpool are one of several sides to have contacted Sporting, but not because they want to re-sign Camacho. Instead, they want to ensure they have a say on his future to encourage him to make the right move.

Manager Jürgen Klopp is understood to be a huge fan of Camacho and even called him to congratulate him for netting his first senior goal against Portimonense back in December, and it is said that Klopp wants to help advise him on his next step.

In fact, in the deal which took Camacho to Sporting, Liverpool specifically insisted that they be allowed to help the 19-year-old decide on his next move, and they now want to know exactly what is going on with all the interest in him.

Right now, Liverpool are not thought to be interested in bringing Camacho back to Anfield, but a move sometime in the future cannot be ruled out.

Camacho initially pushed to leave Liverpool after growing frustrated with a lack of first-team opportunities. He refused to sign a contract extension, forcing the Reds to agree to sell him to Sporting.

However, it appears as though Klopp, who gave Camacho his two senior appearances for the Reds, saw something in the teenager and wants to ensure that he gets the best possible chance at success.

