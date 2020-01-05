Liverpool 'Battle' PSG for Nice Wonderkid Pedro Brazão

​Liverpool are among the European heavyweights taking a keen interest in 17-year-old Portuguese winger Pedro Brazão and have even made contact with the player's entourage, according to one report in France.

The 17-year-old Lisbon-born starlet is at Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, making his senior debut last season in a 13-minute cameo against Caen.

Seen as one of the top prospects at a club that has helped bring through the likes of Hugo Lloris, Jordan Amavi and Neal Maupay in recent years, Brazão is tipped for the top and is being watched by a whole host of European clubs, according to French site ​Foot Mercato - who follow up on previous claims by RMC Sport.

That report claims that Brazão, an 'explosive' attacking midfielder, is waiting for chances in the Nice first team but 'cannot ignore' the interest in him from around the continent.

Foot Mercato name-check Bayern Munich and ​Barcelona, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and ​Liverpool - with the latter two described as the 'hottest' contenders 'battling' for the Portugal youth international's signature. It is even said that the Reds and PSG have made contact with the law firm representing the starlet.

With a contract until 2022, the report does note that the ball is in Nice's court regarding the youngster's future, while a decision will be made in the coming weeks.

However, regardless of any plans Nice have to integrate Brazão into their first team, the club will likely welcome a lucrative transfer auction.

With the first-team squad settled, European champions Liverpool have made a point of investing in youth in recent transfer windows, signing 16-year-old Harvey Elliott - who became the club's youngest-ever starter at Anfield - from Fulham and 18-year-old Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle during the summer.

The likes of Rayan Cherki (Lyon), Sam McCallum (Coventry City) and Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) are among several teenagers linked with a move to the Reds in recent weeks and months.