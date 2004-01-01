Liverpool, Bayern & Barcelona tracking Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are among the teams monitoring the meteoric rise of Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

The 19-year-old made his full international debut for Germany during the international break, scoring in the romping 6-0 win over Armenia.

That appearance was the latest indicator of Adeyemi's talent, which has come to the fore during a strong opening to the 2021/22 season.

The teenager has scored six goals in as many Austrian Bundesliga games, despite the departure of strike partner Patson Daka to Leicester, and his performances appear to have caught the eye of three of Europe's biggest clubs.

Leading German publication Bild state that Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are tracking Adeyemi - valued at €20m - who still has three years to run on his current Salzburg contract.

There's no indication that any bids will be forthcoming in January, with the report instead hinting that the trio are simply keeping a close eye on how he continues to develop.

Adeyemi, who told Kicker earlier this year that his role models include Kylian Mbappe, Serge Gnabry and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is a product of SpVgg Unterhaching's academy, a rural municipality on the outskirts of Munich.

He was on their books between 2012 and 2018, having previously been with Bayern Munich when he was just eight years old. Adeyemi ended up leaving the Bavarian giants after two years following a dispute with the club over a ‘lack of discipline’.

Karim Adeyemi is rapidly improving - and big clubs are taking note | Guenther Iby/Getty Images

Salzburg then picked Adeyemi up from Unterhaching and took him over to Austria, where he has been exposed to regular first-team football. Before he broke into their team, Adeyemi was loaned to fellow Austrian side Liefering for two seasons, scoring 15 goals in 35 league games.

Now the main man at Salzburg, Adeyemi is tasked with replacing the goals scored by Daka over the past two years. The Zambian was prolific, netting 51 times in his final 55 league appearances - form that earned him a big-money move to the Premier League at the end of June.