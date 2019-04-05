Liverpool & Bayern Munich Now 'Likelier' Destinations for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho is now 'more likely' to join Liverpool or Bayern Munich next year rather than Manchester United, according to a report.

United made Sancho their number one target for the transfer window, but despite months of negotiation and fan anticipation, they failed to meet BVB's demands.

Although the Red Devils ignored Dortmund's supposed 10 August 'deadline' to finalise a move, the club remained confident that a deal would be concluded eventually. Indeed, Sancho was keen on the move to Old Trafford and had even agreed personal terms with the club.

Sancho was Man Utd's number one target | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The summer window was seen as the perfect opportunity for United to sign Sancho. Not only was he identified as the ideal player to help take United to the next level, they were also one of the few teams capable of paying the kind of money required to land his services. Ultimately, they opted against meeting Dortmund's valuation and instead looked elsewhere at the last minute.

The Independent now claim, just a day removed from the window closing, that both Liverpool and Bayern have already jumped ahead of United in the race for his signature. The report does state that Sancho was indeed keen on a move to Manchester, but handing in a transfer request was 'never' seen as an option.

The player and his representatives are 'calm' about his future, but with United failing to do what was necessary to secure his services, Sancho's camp are now willing to 're-assess' their options.

As a result, Bayern or Liverpool are now seen as likelier destinations for him next summer. Jurgen Klopp has previously spoken with Sancho and while the Reds were linked with him at one stage, the club simply wouldn't have been able to fork out £108m on him.

It remains to be seen whether Bayern or Liverpool will make a move for him, but what is clear is that United have lost their clear window of opportunity after they embarrassingly continued to ignoreDortmund's demands.

At just 20, Sancho is not just one of the most exciting young talents around, but he has also developed into one of the most dangerous wingers in world football. Indeed, the England international finished the 2019/20 campaign with 20 goals and 20 assists to his name in all competitions.