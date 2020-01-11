Liverpool Bid for Trabzonspor Goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir

Liverpool are rumoured to have made a €15m offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, with Reds said to be keen on getting the 23-year-old to Anfield immediately.





Liverpool signed former West Ham stopper Adrian as a backup to first-choice Alisson and have the veteran Spaniard under contract until at least 2021. However, rumours of interest in Cakir have grown in recent days as the Reds look to a longer term future.

Previous rumours about Liverpool interest in Cakir have included the possibility of using forgotten Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius as a makeweight in a potential deal.

Karius, whose Liverpool career came to an abrupt end after the disastrous 2018 Champions League final, is currently 18 months into a two-year loan at Besiktas.

Yet the first alleged offer from Liverpool appears to be straight cash. Turkish outlet Sabah claims a €15m (£12.85m) bid has gone in from Merseyside, with the message that Cakir would have to move to Anfield immediately, rather than waiting until the end of the season.

Given that Liverpool are well stocked in the goalkeeping department, with academy graduate Caoimhin Kelleher and veteran Englishman Andy Lonergan behind Alisson and Adrian, that claim of urgency seems questionable, unless it would be for development purposes.

Either way, Sabah suggests that €15m is not enough and has been rejected by Trabzonspor.

Assuming there is any truth to the supposed interest, it remains to be seen whether the Reds plan to make a follow-up attempt to sign Cakir.

Antalya-born Cakir has been with Trabzonspor since 2012 when he joined the club’s youth setup. Having started in the first team as a backup, he established himself as first choice goalkeeper midway through last season and has retained his place in 2019/20.

To underline his status as a starter, Cakir was handed Trabzonspor’s number one shirt last summer, having previously worn 96 on his back in a not uncommon nod to the year of his birth.

