Liverpool Board Hoping to Discuss Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané Futures

Liverpool chiefs are looking to sit down with star wingers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané following the club's Premier League title triumph.





Both Salah and Mané have been instrumental in the rise of the Reds in recent seasons, with the Egyptian contributing 17 league goals and seven league assists this season, while the Senegalese international has an impressive 15 goals and seven assists.





The dynamic wide duo have unsurprisingly being linked with departures away from Anfield in the last few seasons, yet the club will be hoping to guarantee their futures on Merseyside.





According to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window podcast, via the Express, the Liverpool board are desperate to talk with both players as the summer transfer window looms.





The pair are at least suggested to be interested in moves to either Real Madrid or Barcelona at some point in their careers, and at 28, time may be running out to secure such moves.





Mané arrived at the club in 2016 from Southampton for £34m, while Salah has been at the club since 2017 after Liverpool paid £36.9m to secure his services from from AS Roma.





Both Salah and Mané were on target as the Reds beat Crystal Palace 4-0

The two signatures have turned out to be very shrewd pieces of business, something the Reds have become experts in, as Castles revealed: "Liverpool are very strategic about their recruitment and it's easy to say they've been very intelligent and very successful in what they've done but their model is such that they have planned for the future.





"They're happy to have conversations with key players to find out whether they see a future elsewhere, whether they see that their period at the club has a certain length and that they'd like to move to another league."





In terms of Salah and Mane more specifically, Castles continued: "[They] are obvious examples of that and they want to have those conversations because they want to be forewarned and they want to set up in a way that they maximise the value on the transfer coming in and they are able to bring in a replacement of equal quality or equal potential to have the same quality at a cheaper price."





Liverpool take a trip to the Etihad on July 2 to face Manchester City.



