Liverpool boosted by return of key players ahead of Man City Carabao Cup clash

Liverpool have been handed a boost ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Man City with a number of important players returning to training.

The Reds' squad wasn't torn apart by the World Cup quite as much as some others, with only seven of their players travelling to Qatar. However, of those seven, six made it beyond the group stage with their country and five stayed until the quarter-finals. Ibrahima Konate made it all the way to the final with France.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp hasn't yet had a full strength squad at his disposal since the start of the tournament, but that will soon change.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Alisson are now all back training with the club and could all be in contention to start the Carabao Cup match with Man City on Thursday night.

Virgil van Dijk, however, won't be involved as he is being given an extended rest period, which is no surprise given he played every minute of every Netherlands match at the World Cup.

Klopp has yet to make his mind up on whether Henderson and Alexander-Arnold will play, but Fabinho and Alisson look set to do so.

"Yeah, there’s a chance, of course. They train already," the German said about the returning players.

"Henderson is already training here. Virgil is training here but I don’t think we will try that. Hendo we will see, Trent we will see."

Of the English duo, Alexander-Arnold seems more likely to play against Man City given he played considerably less football in Qatar than Henderson.