Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Rubbishes Talk of Two-Horse Race With Title Contenders Man City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has denied claims the Premier League is a two-horse race between the Reds and Manchester City this season, ahead of Sunday's big clash between the heavyweights.

The two English giants have dominated the top flight for the past few years, with the Citizens winning the trophy back-to-back in 2018 and 2019 before Klopp's men finally reached the summit with a whopping 99 points last season.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's huge showdown between the pair, Klopp dismissed claims that only Liverpool and City make up the title challengers, believing that 'everybody has a chance' when it comes to topping the table.

"Yes, it always was (more than a two-horse race)," Klopp explained.

"Until a specific point, it was last year for a very long time at least a three-horse race...nothing is guaranteed. I don't think about us as one of the two teams, I think about us as a team that has to do a lot of things right to be successful.

Klopp and Guardiola have dominated the Premier League over the past three seasons | Pool/Getty Images

"If we look back at the previous two years, they were impressive for both teams...but that doesn't mean this year we have the ticket to do it again, everybody has a chance."

A glance at the current table would tell us that Klopp is right. Liverpool currently sit in second place, level on points with Southampton, who have played an extra game in comparison to the Reds. However, Pep Guardiola's City are languishing all the way down in 12th position, five points behind last year's champions.

Liverpool players celebrate Diogo Jota's winning goal against West Ham | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

A win for the Citizens would close the gap to two points on the top two, while a defeat would leave them eight behind Klopp's side, putting a serious dent in their title ambitions going into the international break.

The Reds might also be looking over their shoulders nervously at the form of Chelsea and Tottenham, both of whom may fancy their chances at a surprise title tilt this year.