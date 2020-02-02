Liverpool Break Yet Another Premier League Record With Bonkers Lead Over Man City

Don't worry, just another six months or so of these headlines before you get a break for the summer.

Unless, of course, you're a ​Liverpool fan. No apologies needed in that case - you'll be loving every minute of it.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are slowing down for no-one. Their ​4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday was unbelievably their 16th in succession, and their 24th of the season after just 25 games.

Every Liverpool fan knows that feeling of doubt no matter how far ahead we are in any competition. Klopp has instilled resilience, grit and desire into this squad. The doubt is gone. We are gonna win it, wouldn't say it in the past, will now. Doubter to believer. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 2, 2020

As if four goals and a clean sheet weren't enough to round off a perfect weekend, however, things got even sweeter on Sunday evening. With Manchester City travelling to Tottenham looking to shave the froth from the top of their lead down to 19 points, Pep Guardiola's side ​fell flat on their face, leaving Liverpool 22 clear, with just 13 games remaining.

That's 22 (twenty-two) points. That's seven victories and a draw. That means they now need just six more wins to secure the title, and will do so as early as 21 March if they can keep pace with City til then - the earliest it would ever have been done.

It's glaringly obvious where the title is going at this stage, but if you need some context for just how incredible that lead is, then consider this; never in the history of English football has a team been 22 clear at the top of the top flight, at any stage of any season.

22 - Liverpool will end today 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table; this is the biggest lead any league-leader has ever had at the end of a day in English top-flight history. Gap. pic.twitter.com/xgG4P8m3w1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

And there are still 39 points left to contest.

It's unprecedented. And while the Reds mathematically need 18 more points to make absolutely sure of the title, if you assume City continue to pick up points at the rate they have so far (2.04 per game), then 83 will be enough to take the trophy home come the end of the season - and they'll hit that mark with just four more wins.

City's next five Premier League matches include trips to Leicester, Chelsea, and Manchester United, and they host none other than Liverpool at the end of that run. Best of luck, lads.

