Liverpool Bury Jurgen Klopp's Glasses in Time Capsule at New Training Ground

Liverpool have immortalised a pair of Jurgen Klopp’s glasses by burying them in a time capsule to commemorate the opening of the club’s new £50m training ground at Kirkby.

The move to the AXA Training Centre comes as Liverpool bid a fond farewell to their facilities at Melwood, which had been the day-to-day home for the Reds since the 1950s when legendary manager Bill Shankly joined the club.

A new era begins ✊



Welcome to the @AXA Training Centre... pic.twitter.com/mmu0To8IOK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 17, 2020

The steel time capsule has been buried outside the visitor’s entrance of the brand new state of the art training centre and contains a number of artefacts related to Liverpool’s history and its people.

There is a special plaque set in the paving to mark its location that reveals the time capsule will be exhumed and opened in 50 years in November 2070, giving a future generation a window into what will then be the club’s past.

Aside from Klopp’s match-worn glasses, there is a pair of boots signed by Virgil van Dijk and a pair of goalkeeping gloves signed by Alisson. There is also a signed shirt and programme from the 2019 Champions League final, the current 2020/21 shirt and a matchday programme from the fixture against Chelsea on 22 July last season when Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions.

⏳ Time capsule at the @AXA Training Centre ✅



Installed: November 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣

Set to open: November 2️⃣0️⃣7️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/2vkXNc8G7X — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 17, 2020

Also included is a book of photographs of Melwood over the years, forging a direct link with the old base. There is a letter to fans from club owners Fenway Sports Group and video messages from Klopp, club captain Jordan Henderson, women’s team manager Vicky Jepson, and club legends Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and John Aldridge for future generations of fans.

To give those in 2070 an eye into the club of 2020, there are photographs of every Liverpool team from the men’s and women’s first-team to every age group in the academy, plus a list of every club employee.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!