Liverpool calm over Sadio Mane future despite Bayern Munich links

Liverpool are confident Sadio Mane will sign a new contract this summer, 90min understands, despite reported interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old's current deal expires in 2023, but he has been told he will have to wait until the summer for a renewal as the club continue to fight on three fronts.

A report from Germany has suggested Bayern Munich could look to capitalise on the situation, and it was even claimed that a meeting was held between Mane's agents and Die Roten sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, despite there being 'no official dialogue' with Liverpool.

That has since been played down, though Salihamidzic did hint on Sunday that Bayern are looking to make waves in the upcoming transfer window, saying: "Let yourself be surprised. We have to see what is possible and what is not. We have creative ideas."

However, sources have told 90min that Mane will not agitate for a move away and Liverpool are confident he will put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield in the summer.

Mane's contract demands are not extortionate, with the Senegal international believed to be asking for around £250,000 to £300,000 per week – although that would still make him the highest-paid player among the current squad.

Mohamed Salah is in a similar situation as his contract is due to expire in 12 months, although his demands are significantly higher.

Liverpool have future-proofed in wide areas with the signing of outstanding Porto winger Luis Diaz, who has shone in his first few months in England, so it remains to be seen whether owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) feel they can move forward without either current stalwart in Salah and Mane.

Mane has enjoyed another fine season, scoring 21 times in 47 appearances to date and winning the Carabao Cup in February. The Reds have two more cup finals to contest this season, in the FA Cup against Chelsea on Saturday and the Champions League against Real Madrid on 28 May.