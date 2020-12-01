Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Named on BBC Sports Personality of the Year Shortlist

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson has been named on the shortlist for the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The midfielder has enjoyed a stellar year having led the Reds to their maiden Premier League crown in July, captaining his side to a club-record 99 points last season.

Our captain @JHenderson has been named on the shortlist for the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2020

Since being appointed Liverpool captain in 2015, Henderson has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with the Reds, lifting the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019, before finally being crowned champions of England earlier this year.

The England international has also received individual recognition this year, having been named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year for his tireless displays in the heart of the Liverpool midfield.

Henderson was also widely lauded for his role in the #PlayersTogether initiative in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The former Sunderland man was instrumental in the formation of the charity fund in which Premier League footballers contributed to help those most closely involved in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Henderson joins a shortlist of six individuals - three of whom are yet to be named - with Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and England cricketer Stuart Broad the only other two nominees to have been announced so far.

Henderson could become just the fourth Premier League player to win the award since the league's inception in 1992 | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The winner will be decided by a public vote with the award ceremony taking place on Sunday 20 December.

Should Henderson be awarded the gong, he will join an illustrious role of honour. Only three footballers have been named Sports Personality of the Year in the Premier League era, with Ryan Giggs the most recent winner in 2009.

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham (2001) and ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen (1998) are the only other two winners of the award since the Premier League was formed in 1992.