Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Reds captain Jordan Henderson will miss the remaining four games of the season as a result of the knee injury he suffered against Brighton this week, but it will not require surgery.





Klopp also confirmed that the player will still be able to lift this season’s Premier League trophy, while he is hopeful Henderson will be available for the start of next season, despite initial concerns he could miss some early games when the campaign kicks off in September.





Liverpool fear Henderson has suffered ligament damage

With Liverpool chasing Manchester City’s all-time points record set in 2017/18, Henderson scored early in the 3-1 win over the Seagulls. But a collision in the closing stages left the midfielder in pain and he was replaced by James Milner for the final 10 minutes.





Liverpool were initially waiting for scan results to assess the damage. Those tests have now confirmed that worst fears have not been realised, even if it is still a blow.





"It's the best possible of the bad news," Klopp explained at a video press conference on Friday. "Knee injury but no surgery needed. He won't play again this season but I am pretty positive he will start the new season for us. It's not cool but the best we could get.





"It was an awful moment when Hendo went down. In Germany we would say he's an animal - he fights with everything. Everyone felt for him. He deserves to lift the trophy and he will lift the trophy."





Henderson will miss Liverpool's remaining four Premier League games of the season against Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea and finishing against Newcastle at St James' Park on 26 July.





Klopp is hopeful that Henderson will be fit in time for the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season, which is expected to begin relatively quickly after the end of this season. A start date of 12 September is the current target the league is working towards.





It gives Henderson around nine weeks to recover and build up his fitness to be ready in time to start the defence of Liverpool's title.





