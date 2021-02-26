Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson undergoes groin surgery

Liverpool have confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson has undergone successful surgery on the groin injury he sustained in the Merseyside derby defeat to Everton, and is expected to be out until a at least the trip to Arsenal on 3 April.

Henderson has been a key figure throughout a testing period for Liverpool, filling in at centre-back while Jurgen Klopp's four first-choice options are on the sidelines.

But he went down in the first half of last weekend's derby defeat, which saw the Reds lose to Everton on home turf for the first time this century.

The club are reluctant to put an exact timescale on his absence, but at the very least, he is expected to miss their next five fixtures, starting with their trip to Sheffield United on Sunday.

He will also miss England's World Cup qualifiers with San Marino, Albania and Poland, with the trip to Arsenal in April the first possible return date for the captain.

A club statement reads: "Liverpool can confirm Jordan Henderson has undergone an operation on the injury he sustained during last weekend's Merseyside derby with Everton.

"The captain was withdrawn after half an hour of the Anfield fixture having picked up a groin issue that left him unable to continue.

"Following further assessment with the club’s medical team, Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury. He will begin a rehabilitation programme immediately.

"No specific timescale is being placed upon his return; however, the 30-year-old is ruled out initially until after the March international break.

"Henderson’s recovery will be closely monitored by the club’s medical department and his progression during his rehab work will determine when he is able to resume full training."