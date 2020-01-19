Liverpool CEO Discusses How Youth Stars Could Save Reds 'a Load of Money'

​Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has suggested that youth talents such as Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott could play a key role in the Reds' first team next season, prioritising youth development over making big money signings in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League leaders have turned to their youth team in cup competitions this season, with their young side beating Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup fourth round replay. Midfielder Curtis Jones became their youngest first-team captain of all time in the fixture, at just 19 years and five days old.

Full credit to the youngsters on the pitch tonight for a superb performance and a fully-deserved victory, but the club would also like to thank the fans whose support throughout the evening was unrelenting. I'm sure that was a huge boost for Critch and this young team of warriors — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) February 4, 2020

Speaking to ​Soccer Laduma, CEO Moore revealed that: "In a world of football where players are going for £50m, £100m, £150m, and, in some instances, £200m, to be able to bring players through like Trent Alexander-Arnold, or a Curtis Jones and behind that a Harvey Elliott, is great.

"This is not only developing talent, it's going to save us a load of money. It means you don't [always] have to go out into the marketplace.

"You hear the song 'the Scouser in our team' and it's incredibly important to the 'ecosystem' of the team that is Liverpool Football Club that we do have Liverpudlians playing for the team."

Alexander-Arnold is one key example of Liverpool's new approach to youth talent. The 21-year-old defender made his debut under Jurgen Klopp in October 2016, in an EFL Cup win over Tottenham. He has since become a first-team regular, with 119 senior appearances now under his belt.

The likes of Elliott and Jones, both name-checked by CEO Moore, will hope to follow in the right back's footsteps and earn regular spots in the first team after impressing in the academy.







16-year-old Elliott became the youngest ever player to start for the club in an EFL Cup fixture against MK Dons last September. His impressive performances at Fulham, and now in Liverpool and England's youth system, have given fans someone to watch as he progresses and challenges for a regular spot with the first-team.





And while their youth team look to earn some extra minutes in the next round of the FA Cup, some, such as Jones and Elliott, could be rewarded with Premier League game time. The Reds have all but sealed their first Premier League title, sitting 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City with 13 games to play.





The league leaders travel to Carrow Road to face bottom-placed Norwich on Saturday afternoon.