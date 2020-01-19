Liverpool CEO Discusses How Youth Stars Could Save Reds 'a Load of Money'

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has suggested that youth talents such as Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott could play a key role in the Reds' first team next season, prioritising youth development over making big money signings in the summer transfer window.
The Premier League leaders have turned to their youth team in cup competitions this season, with their young side beating Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup fourth round replay. Midfielder Curtis Jones became their youngest first-team captain of all time in the fixture, at just 19 years and five days old.
Full credit to the youngsters on the pitch tonight for a superb performance and a fully-deserved victory, but the club would also like to thank the fans whose support throughout the evening was unrelenting. I'm sure that was a huge boost for Critch and this young team of warriors— Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) February 4, 2020
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, CEO Moore revealed that: "In a world of football where players are going for £50m, £100m, £150m, and, in some instances, £200m, to be able to bring players through like Trent Alexander-Arnold, or a Curtis Jones and behind that a Harvey Elliott, is great.
"This is not only developing talent, it's going to save us a load of money. It means you don't [always] have to go out into the marketplace.
"You hear the song 'the Scouser in our team' and it's incredibly important to the 'ecosystem' of the team that is Liverpool Football Club that we do have Liverpudlians playing for the team."
Alexander-Arnold is one key example of Liverpool's new approach to youth talent. The 21-year-old defender made his debut under Jurgen Klopp in October 2016, in an EFL Cup win over Tottenham. He has since become a first-team regular, with 119 senior appearances now under his belt.
Source : 90min