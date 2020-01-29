Liverpool CEO Responds to Calls for Divock Origi Statue to Be Built Outside Anfield

​Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has joked about the potential arrival of a new statue outside of Anfield for Divock Origi.

The Belgian attacker has provided Reds supporters with some historic moments in recent seasons, notably scoring a vital brace in that 4-0 comeback victory over Barcelona when Trent Alexander-Arnold took a corner quickly.

Origi was also the man to score the 96th minute winner at the death against Everton in the Merseyside derby last season. He truly has become a hero for Liverpool, and fans had jokingly taken to social media in the past to demand for a statue to be built for him outside of Anfield.

​​ At the unveiling of Bob Paisley's new statue at the ground, Moore was cheekily asked by Redmen TV ( via the ​Liverpool Echo ) when a sculpture of Origi would be revealed. To that, the chief offered a humoured response.

He said: "I always tell Divock [that] we are building a statue! I am not sure we are but what a super kid. He's one of those characters who has scored so many critical goals for us. And again he's symptomatic of what this football club is all about."





Origi was part of the ​Liverpool side that beat West Ham 2-0 on Wednesday evening, as the Reds equalled a club record that had stood for 125 years.

They had not beaten every league side they had faced in a single season since the 1895/96 season, but after their victory against the Hammers, they have now been victorious against all other 19 sides in the Premier League this campaign. And better still, it is the first time they have ever achieved this feat in the top flight.



