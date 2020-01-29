Liverpool CEO Responds to Calls for Divock Origi Statue to Be Built Outside Anfield

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has joked about the potential arrival of a new statue outside of Anfield for Divock Origi.
The Belgian attacker has provided Reds supporters with some historic moments in recent seasons, notably scoring a vital brace in that 4-0 comeback victory over Barcelona when Trent Alexander-Arnold took a corner quickly.
Origi was also the man to score the 96th minute winner at the death against Everton in the Merseyside derby last season. He truly has become a hero for Liverpool, and fans had jokingly taken to social media in the past to demand for a statue to be built for him outside of Anfield.
Was an pleasure to talk to Peter Moore yesterday.— Ross (@rossic89) January 31, 2020
Couldn’t help but ask where we are up to with Divock Origi’s statue pic.twitter.com/kn3I6ckGfQ
He said: "I always tell Divock [that] we are building a statue! I
