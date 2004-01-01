Liverpool chairman confirms FSG are 'exploring club sale'

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has confirmed that Fenway Sports Group are looking to sell the club, but won't be rushed into a deal.

David Ornstein of The Athletic first reported earlier this month that FSG were looking to move on from the Reds, with staff being reshuffled behind the scenes to facilitate and focus on a transaction.

Liverpool's owners then released a statement insisting they were indeed looking for outside investment, but didn't go as far as to saying a full sale was on the cards.

However, speaking to the Boston Globe, club chairman Werner has now revealed that a sale is being considered.

"We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual," he said. "One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while."

FSG partner Sam Kennedy said earlier this week that there are a number of parties who are being considered as potential investors.

"There has been a lot of interest from numerous potential partners considering investment into the club," he said. "It is early days in terms of exploring possibilities for possible investment into Liverpool."

Kennedy added: "Great companies grow by adding value to their business. One way to increase that value from time to time is to sell assets or add investors. Does that mean FSG is going to sell Liverpool? I do not know.

"It’s John Henry’s, Tom Werner’s and Mike Gordon’s job to responsibly run Fenway Sports Group and they felt this was an ideal time to explore possible opportunities for investment into the club."