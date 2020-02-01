Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner Issues Warning as Liverpool March Towards First Premier League Title

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has warned Liverpool players not to be complacent as the Reds get ever closer to their long awaited maiden Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's side sit 22 points clear of rivals Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League, winning 24 out of their 25 league games this season.

Liverpool have now not lost a Premier League match in more than a year, and need just six more victories to seal the title.

However, until ​Liverpool's name is on the trophy, Werner is determined to not get carried away.

As quoted by ​the Express, Werner said: " I am pinching myself, but we haven't done the job yet.





"I keep saying to everyone I talk to that we really need to savour this because I appreciate the record we have achieved so far and I don't think it is going to come along quickly [again].

"As Jurgen said, we haven't done the job. We haven't accomplished anything yet. There will be time to enjoy this even more at the end of the season."

The Reds are attempting to be the first team since Arsène Wenger's famous 'Invincibles' in 2003/04 to go an entire season unbeaten.

Following their ​4-0 win over Southampton, ​Liverpool have not lost in their last 42 in the Premier League, just seven shy of the 49 game unbeaten run that Arsenal recorded in 2003/04 and through to the following season.

However, Werner conceded that the standard of Premier League opposition means going an entire season undefeated will be a big ask.

"The level of competition in this league is so great eventually you think you are going to have an off day," the Liverpool chairman added.

"But that hasn't happened yet, which is a great compliment to Jurgen because obviously, the team is playing at peak talent every week."

Liverpool travel to ​Norwich on 15 February in their next Premier League match in a bid to stretch their unbeaten run and maintain their relentless winning streak.

Victory at home to West Ham on 24 February would give Jurgen Klopp's side the longest winning home run in the Premier League era, bettered only by Bill Shankly's Liverpool team of 1972.