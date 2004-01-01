Liverpool & Champions League Finals in the 21st Century - How Much Do You Remember?

For some teams, winning comes naturally.





Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United - five shining examples of clubs who have lifted title after title, cup after cup, trophy after trophy.





But when it comes to the Champions League - and many other competitions for that matter - there's another behemoth of world football who go down in the tick box of relentless winners; Liverpool.





The Reds have won European football's most prestigious club competition no fewer than six times, and since the turn of the century, have appeared in four finals. The question is, how much do you remember about those games?





Test your knowledge and get that brain working by taking 90min's quickfire quiz.



