Liverpool chants: Videos & lyrics to Reds songs

Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola. The list of opposition managers that have suffered and lauded the transformative effects of the Anfield crowd is lengthy and star-studded.

Johan Cruyff revealed that he got goosebumps just standing on the famous turf as an Ajax player in the 1960s. Even Sir Alex Ferguson begrudgingly conceded that the atmosphere at the home of Manchester United's great rivals was "marvellous".

Here is a rundown of some of the songs belted out by Liverpool's fans which morph Anfield into a cauldron.

You'll never walk alone

When you walk through a storm,

Hold your head up high,

And don’t be afraid of the dark,

At the end of a storm, there’s a golden sky,

And the sweet silver song of a lark.

Walk on through the wind,

Walk on through the rain,

Though your dreams be tossed and blown

Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart,

And you’ll never walk alone,

You’ll never walk alone

Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart,

And you’ll never walk alone,

You’ll never walk alone…

Fields of Anfield Road

Outside the Shankly Gates

I heard a Kopite calling:

Shankly, they have taken you away

But you left a great eleven

Before you went to heaven

Now it's glory round the Fields of Anfield Road

All round the Fields of Anfield Road

Where once we watched the King Kenny play (and could he play)

Stevie Heighway on the wing

We had dreams and songs to sing

Of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road

Outside the Paisley Gates

I heard a Kopite calling:

Paisley, they have taken you away

But you led the great eleven

Back in Rome in '77

And the Redmen they're still playing the same way

All round the Fields of Anfield Road

Where once we watched the King Kenny play (and could he play)

Stevie Heighway on the wing

We had dreams and songs to sing

Of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road

Beside the Hillsborough Flame

I heard a Kopite mourning:

Why so many taken on that day?

Justice has never been done

But their memory will carry on

There'll be glory around the Fields of Anfield Road

All round the Fields of Anfield Road

Where once we watched the King Kenny play (and could he play)

Stevie Heighway on the wing

We had dreams and songs to sing

Of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road

All round the Fields of Anfield Road

Where once we watched the King Kenny play (and could he play)

Stevie Heighway on the wing

We had dreams and songs to sing

Of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road

Of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road

Si Senor

There's something that the kop wants you to know

The best in the world his name is

Bobby Firmino

Our number nine

Give him the ball and he'll score everytime

Si Senor

Pass the ball to Bobby and he'll score

Allez allez allez

We've conquered all of Europe

We're never going to stop

From Paris down to Turkey

We've won the fucking lot

Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly

The Fields of Anfield Road

We are loyal supporters

And we come from Liverpool

Allez, Allez, Allez

Allez, Allez, Allez

Allez, Allez, Allez

Allez, Allez, Allez

Oh campione

They say our days are numbered - we're not famous anymore

Scousers rule the country like we've always done before

Oh, campione!

The one and only, we're Liverpool!

Fernando Torres! Liverpool's number nine

His Armband proved he was a red,

Torres! Torres!

You'll Never Walk Alone it said,

Torres! Torres!

We bought the lad from sunny Spain,

He gets the ball he scores again,

Fernando Torres!

Liverpool's number 9!

A team of Carraghers

We all dream of a team of Carragher’s

A team of Carragher’s

A team of Carragher’s

We all dream of a team of Carragher’s

a team of Carragher’s

a team of Carragher’s

Number 1 is Carragher,

Number 2 is Carragher,

Number 3 is Carragher,

Number 4 is Carragher,

Number 5 is Carragher,

Number 6 is Carragher,

Altogether now!

We all dream of a team of Carragher’s

A team of Carragher’s

A team of Carragher’s

We all dream of a team of Carragher’s

A team of Carragher’s

A team of Carragher’s

Number 7 is Carragher,

Number 8 is Carragher,

Number 9 is Carragher,

Number 10 is Carragher,

Number 11 is Carragher,

Altogether now!

We all dream of a team of Carragher’s,

A team of Carragher’s,

A team of Carragher’s,

We all dream of a team of Carragher’s,

A team of Carragher’s,

A team of Carragher’s…