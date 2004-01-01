Liverpool chants: Videos & lyrics to Reds songs

Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola. The list of opposition managers that have suffered and lauded the transformative effects of the Anfield crowd is lengthy and star-studded.
Johan Cruyff revealed that he got goosebumps just standing on the famous turf as an Ajax player in the 1960s. Even Sir Alex Ferguson begrudgingly conceded that the atmosphere at the home of Manchester United's great rivals was "marvellous".
Here is a rundown of some of the songs belted out by Liverpool's fans which morph Anfield into a cauldron.
You'll never walk alone
When you walk through a storm,
Hold your head up high,
And don’t be afraid of the dark,
At the end of a storm, there’s a golden sky,
And the sweet silver song of a lark.
Walk on through the wind,
Walk on through the rain,
Though your dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart,
And you’ll never walk alone,
You’ll never walk alone
Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart,
And you’ll never walk alone,
You’ll never walk alone…
Fields of Anfield Road
Outside the Shankly Gates
I heard a Kopite calling:
Shankly, they have taken you away
But you left a great eleven
Before you went to heaven
Now it's glory round the Fields of Anfield Road
All round the Fields of Anfield Road
Where once we watched the King Kenny play (and could he play)
Stevie Heighway on the wing
We had dreams and songs to sing
Of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road
Outside the Paisley Gates
I heard a Kopite calling:
Paisley, they have taken you away
But you led the great eleven
Back in Rome in '77
And the Redmen they're still playing the same way
All round the Fields of Anfield Road
Where once we watched the King Kenny play (and could he play)
Stevie Heighway on the wing
We had dreams and songs to sing
Of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road
Beside the Hillsborough Flame
I heard a Kopite mourning:
Why so many taken on that day?
Justice has never been done
But their memory will carry on
There'll be glory around the Fields of Anfield Road
All round the Fields of Anfield Road
Where once we watched the King Kenny play (and could he play)
Stevie Heighway on the wing
We had dreams and songs to sing
Of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road
All round the Fields of Anfield Road
Where once we watched the King Kenny play (and could he play)
Stevie Heighway on the wing
We had dreams and songs to sing
Of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road
Of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road
Si Senor
There's something that the kop wants you to know
The best in the world his name is
Bobby Firmino
Our number nine
Give him the ball and he'll score everytime
Si Senor
Pass the ball to Bobby and he'll score
Allez allez allez
We've conquered all of Europe
We're never going to stop
From Paris down to Turkey
We've won the fucking lot
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly
The Fields of Anfield Road
We are loyal supporters
And we come from Liverpool
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
Allez, Allez, Allez
Oh campione
They say our days are numbered - we're not famous anymore
Scousers rule the country like we've always done before
Oh, campione!
The one and only, we're Liverpool!
Fernando Torres! Liverpool's number nine
His Armband proved he was a red,
Torres! Torres!
You'll Never Walk Alone it said,
Torres! Torres!
We bought the lad from sunny Spain,
He gets the ball he scores again,
Fernando Torres!
Liverpool's number 9!
A team of Carraghers
We all dream of a team of Carragher’s
A team of Carragher’s
A team of Carragher’s
We all dream of a team of Carragher’s
a team of Carragher’s
a team of Carragher’s
Number 1 is Carragher,
Number 2 is Carragher,
Number 3 is Carragher,
Number 4 is Carragher,
Number 5 is Carragher,
Number 6 is Carragher,
Altogether now!
We all dream of a team of Carragher’s
A team of Carragher’s
A team of Carragher’s
We all dream of a team of Carragher’s
A team of Carragher’s
A team of Carragher’s
Number 7 is Carragher,
Number 8 is Carragher,
Number 9 is Carragher,
Number 10 is Carragher,
Number 11 is Carragher,
Altogether now!
We all dream of a team of Carragher’s,
A team of Carragher’s,
A team of Carragher’s,
We all dream of a team of Carragher’s,
A team of Carragher’s,
A team of Carragher’s…
Source : 90min