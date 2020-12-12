Liverpool Christmas Party Called Off Amid Coronavirus Constraints

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool's fancy dress Christmas party has been cancelled given the government coronavirus protocols, while also highlighting the added difficulty of bedding in new recruits in the current climate.

Klopp has guided Liverpool to success in the Champions League, Club World Cup and Premier League over the past 18 months. The defending top flight champions, despite a spate of injuries to key personnel, have only lost one of their first 11 league matches and qualified top of their Champions League group this season.

Jurgen Klopp went all out for the trophy presentation tonight, and who can blame him? So well deserved! ?



A real Liverpool legend! pic.twitter.com/od4yFIEqlw — 90min (@90min_Football) July 22, 2020

Ahead of their Premier League meeting with Fulham on Sunday, Klopp touched on some of the consequences his squad has encountered due to the current coronavirus restrictions. The 53-year-old coach has lamented the British government's handling of the global pandemic in the past, depicting an unflattering comparison between the approach of his adopted home and native Germany.

When talking about the possibility of any celebrations within the club to mark the upcoming festive period, Klopp warned: “I don't think we can do anything this year because I don't think it's possible because we all stick to the same rules," as quoted by The Mirror. "I have no idea what the rules will be at that time. But even a lunch inside the club no, we can't.

“It might have been possible because we eat here normally and have lunch here pretty much every day together but everything has to be socially distanced.

Jurgen Klopp is the first Liverpool manager to win the league title since Sir Kenny Dalglish in 1990 | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"So for us this year it will not happen and it is a challenge for all of us to build the group without these type of events. It's a big task for the boys to be open enough when new players came in without having a night out where they will know each other on a different level."

Alongside a replacement for Andy Robertson at left-back in the form of Konstantinos Tsimikas, Liverpool added Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota to their title winning squad this summer. While Tsimikas and Thiago have struggled for game time, Jota has enjoyed a red hot start to life in Merseyside, scoring in nine goals in 17 appearances before suffering a knee injury.

Klopp continued: “We didn't have too many new players this year but we had some new players so that was the challenge for the boys and they did really well which all happened without a party because there was no opportunity.

“I wish for normality to be back as much as anybody. But the Christmas party for the team and fancy dress will not happen at all for sure, no.”