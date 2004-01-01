Liverpool 'close' to re-signing Jay Spearing for Under-23 side

Liverpool are expected to re-sign 33-year-old midfielder Jay Spearing to bolster their development side.

A product of the Liverpool academy, Spearing made 55 appearances for the Reds between 2008 and 2012 and most recently spent time with fellow Merseyside club Tranmere Rovers in League Two, leaving the club this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

Now, according to The Telegraph, Spearing is closing in on a spectacular return to Anfield... but not for the first team.

Should Spearing put pen to paper, he is expected to join up with Liverpool's Under-23 side, taking up a player/coach role and offering up his experience of breaking through from the Reds' academy to the next generation.

The Reds' U23 side recently finished fourth in their Premier League 2 table, well behind runaway leaders Manchester City, so Spearing's experience could be key to helping to close that gap.

Liverpool are not the first team to deploy this strategy. Manchester United brought Paul McShane into their academy fold last season and Southampton did the same with Olly Lancashire, while Andrew Crofts worked with Brighton's reserves between 2019 and 2021.