Liverpool close training ground after more positive Covid-19 tests

Liverpool have temporarily closed their training ground after the latest round of Covid-19 tests discovered even more positive cases.

The Reds have already requested that Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal be postponed because of a combination of illness, injuries and absences, with Covid-19 taking its toll on the squad during the week.

Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip are confirmed positive cases, while manager Jurgen Klopp and assistant Pep Lijnders have both tested positive too, and there are understood to be more players isolating as a result of the latest round of tests.

Liverpool have now confirmed that their training ground has been temporarily closed as a result of the new positive cases, which were not identified before the request to postpone Thursday's fixture was submitted.

The outbreak is understood to have impacted both players and staff, with Liverpool moving quickly to try to limit the spread.

Before the postponement request was submitted, Liverpool were known to be without the isolating trio of Alisson, Firmino and Matip, while injuries have ruled Thiago, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips and Harvey Elliott out.

Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane have left for the African Cup of Nations as well.

It is not yet clear whether any first-team players have been involved in the latest spike in cases, but the EFL are waiting to hear the results before making a final decision on their postponement request.

Each case is reviewed individually but the general rule is that matches must be played if teams can call on at least 14 of the members of their league-registered first team, one of whom must be a goalkeeper.

Any player under the age of 21 who is not registered but has featured in league action as well, such as Tyler Morton, will count towards that 14.