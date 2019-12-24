Liverpool 'Closely Observing' Fiorentina Firecracker Federico Chiesa

​Liverpool are among the several clubs monitoring the development of Fiorentina and Italy forward Federico Chiesa, according to a report.

The 22-year-old, who plays predominantly as a right winger, is one of the rising stars of Italian football. A fully-fledged Italy international - just like his father Enrico - Chiesa has scored three goals and provided five assists in 15 outings this season.

Earlier this season, the youngster was left out of former manager Vincenzo Montella's team for a defeat to Verona, with ​the coach blaming the player's 'physical and mental' state, amid transfer rumours.

 Only Newcastle in this list didn't go on to win the league.



Over to you Liverpool... pic.twitter.com/4m3mFdTW2Q — 90min (@90min_Football) December 24, 2019

Juventus and Inter have long been touted as possible suitors, while Chelsea and Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked.

News of ​Liverpool's supposed interested arrives courtesy of ​Calciomercato, though they, in turn, cite a report from La Nazione claiming the Reds are 'closely observing' Chiesa.

There are very few details in Calciomercato's brief piece, while the report from La Nazione is not available online, leaving this one up to the imagination of the reader.

While it would not be surprising to learn that Liverpool have indeed been watching a player of Chiesa's calibre and potential, a club like the current Champions League holders will have scouts in place monitoring hundreds of potential targets across the globe at any given moment. There has, however, been little suggestion from credible sources regarding any serious Reds interest.

They may be World Champions, but the Premier League won't let them show it. ☝️ https://t.co/7j2ZyfJ7ZC — 90min (@90min_Football) December 24, 2019

With the £7.25m signing of Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg this January, Liverpool are unlikely to seek additional attacking recruits this winter, while Jurgen Klopp has played down talk of any more serious business in January.

Chiesa has a contract with Fiorentina until 2022, while figures north of €70m (£60m) have previously been suggested for his prospective price tag.

Another report, ​also from Calciomercato, back in November suggested that Chiesa had already chosen Juventus as his next club - preferring the Scudetto holders to Antonio Conte's Inter.