Liverpool Closing in on Finalising New Contract for Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool are finally close to tying Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum down to a new long-term contract.





Talks over a new deal for Wijnaldum have been rumbling on for what feels like an eternity, and given his current contract expires in 2021, unconvincing rumours of a potential move away have begun to emerge.





Inter have been named as potential suitors, but neither Wijnaldum nor Liverpool have contemplated an exit and have both been confident a new contract would be agreed sooner or later. According to Football Insider, that agreement could finally be coming.





Manager Jürgen Klopp has made it clear that he sees securing Wijnaldum's future at the club as one of his top priorities this summer, while the Dutchman himself has expressed a desire to end his career at Anfield.





The delay in talks has stemmed from Wijnaldum's search for assurances over his role at the club. The 29-year-old still believes he has what it takes to be a core part of the team, and a recent breakthrough in talks suggests that Wijnaldum has been told what he wants to hear.





This new contract is expected to run for four years, likely tying Wijnaldum to the club until 2024, when he will be 33 years old.





Since his £25m move from Newcastle United back in 2016, Wijnaldum has made 180 appearances for the Reds, chipping in with 18 goals and 16 assists.





His work rate has endeared him to Klopp, who sees Wijnaldum as one of the most important parts of his team in midfield alongside Fabinho and club captain Jordan Henderson.





If Wijnaldum does agree to a new contract, it will only add further confusion to rumours of an imminent move for Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara, given there would be no obvious spot for him in the team.





