Liverpool Coach Provides Update on Alisson's Fitness After Going Into Lockdown Injured

​​Liverpool's goalkeeping coach Johan Achterberg has provided a fitness update on the Reds' group of injured keepers.

Before the suspension of the footballing season, Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and the on-loan Kamil Grabara had all been suffering from injury.

Brazilian stopper Alisson had missed three matches with a muscle injury before the season ground to a halt, and was sorely missed as Adrian's errors saw Liverpool dumped out of the Champions League by ​Atletico Madrid in March.





"He sent videos, doing some jumping and exercises,” Achterberg told the club's website of the bearded wonder. “Obviously, we were working with him until the lockdown and he was basically fit.

“Now it’s for him to maintain it in the house, like the other goalkeepers. They all get their programmes from the fitness department so they will do the job and the work to try to stay as fit as they can, like all the other players as well.”





Young Polish stopper Grabara is on loan at ​Huddersfield Town, but a head injury on 28 January had sidelined, and he had only made a return to reserve football at the Terriers on 3 March.

As for Kelleher, a recent knee injury had been an issue, with the Irishman continuing his rehabilitation during the lockdown period in order to be ready for when the season resumes.

“Kamil is still on loan at Huddersfield,” said Achterberg. “I texted him, he has his programme there to keep fit and he said, ‘Don’t worry, I know what I have to do to stay fit'.

“Caoimhin had an injury with his knee, he said he is feeling in good shape. He thinks when we come back he is fit to go again, so that’s all positive. He is in touch with the medics and the physical department."