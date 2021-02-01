Liverpool complete loan signing of Ozan Kabak from Schalke

Liverpool have completed the deadline day signing of Ozan Kabak from Schalke on loan, after the Premier League champions moved to strengthen their defensive options at the final hour.

Injuries have ravaged the Reds' back line this term with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for the majority of the season, but until recently the line from the club had been not to expect any new additions, with Jurgen Klopp prepared to persevere with youngsters Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

It’s official! ?@ozankabak4 joins us on loan from @s04 until the end of the season ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2021

Things changed after injuries to Fabinho and Joel Matip forced captain Jordan Henderson to fill in at centre-back against West Ham, however, and a slate of reports on deadline day linked the Reds with various last-gasp deals.

20-year-old Kabak, who had been linked earlier in the season before Liverpool's interest faded, was one of them, and he has now officially signed on the dotted line, where we'll wear the number 19 shirt.

More to follow...