Liverpool 'concerned' by neutrality of Champions League final investigation

Liverpool officials have scheduled face-to-face talks with the man leading UEFA's independent investigation into the harrowing scenes outside the Stade de France for the Champions League final.

Both Liverpool and eventual winners Real Madrid have demanded answers from UEFA and French police officials, with the two clubs highlighting how their supporters were subject to significant mistreatment ahead of the game, including the use of tear gas.

UEFA declined to answer any of the 13 questions posed to them in a letter from Liverpool last week but did explain why Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues, whom UEFA claim has never worked for them before, will be leading the investigation.

Numerous outlets, including The Athletic & The Guardian, have stated that Liverpool are not convinced by Rodrigues' neutrality and they have fears that UEFA's investigation will not be as thorough as it should be.

Rodrigues worked closely with former Portuguese Football Federation chief Tiago Craveiro, who is now an adviser to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Liverpool officials are preparing to meet with Rodrigues and they hope to have their concerns allayed.

Liverpool will question him during an upcoming meeting and want further answers on the staff he will employ throughout the investigation to ensure neutrality and fairness.

Rodrigues will meet with both Liverpool and Real Madrid in the coming weeks before endeavouring to ascertain what really went wrong before the game and who was truly to blame.