Liverpool confident of securing Calvin Ramsay deal

Liverpool are confident of winning the race for Aberdeen's teenage full-back Calvin Ramsay, which could lead to an Anfield exit for Neco Williams, 90min understands.

The 18-year-old is a graduate of the Scottish Premiership side's impressive academy and has stood out in his first season of senior football.

Premier League quartet Leeds, West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace have been tracking Ramsay, who Aberdeen have placed a £6m price tag on, and it's expected that he will move on from Pittodrie this summer.

However, it's title chasing Liverpool who are leading the race to sign Ramsay, 90min has learned, and sources close to the Reds now believe a deal is close.

Liverpool have already made their first move of the summer, securing highly-rated teenager Fabio Carvalho for a nominal fee, and they are also keen to boost their options at right-back after allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold's understudy, Neco Williams, to join Fulham on loan in January.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . On this week's agenda is Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City, Ralf Rangnick recommending Konrad Laimer to Manchester United and the latest on the contract situations of Youri Tielemans and Sadio Mane.

Williams has flourished at Craven Cottage, helping the club secure promotion back to the Premier League, and 90min understands that Fulham are keen to make the move permanent - a move the 21-year-old Welshman is willing to consider.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to understand the frustration Williams had over a lack of game time, with other quality players in his squad - Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino to name just three - also struggling for regular minutes.

The German isn't keen to tinker with his squad too much, but 90min has learned that he is likely to sanction an exit for Williams - and that willingness to do so is one of the factors behind their push for Ramsay, although they were already interested in signing the Scotland Under-21 international.