Liverpool have confirmed that 10,000 fans will be permitted to attend their final game of the season at Anfield against Crystal Palace on 23 May.

The government's current roadmap as they look to ease coronavirus restrictions across the country sees a limited number of fans allowed into stadiums on May 17, with the Premier League recently confirming the penultimate round of matches has been moved to allow all clubs the chance to play in front of their home fans once this season.

The Kop could be graced with fans this season | DAVID KLEIN/Getty Images

There were initial suggestions that 500 of said allocation could be away fans, though it's since been confirmed that the full allocation will be given to home supporters.

Liverpool's final game of the 2020/21 campaign sees them host Crystal Palace at Anfield, and the club have taken to their official website to confirm that 10,000 Reds fans will be given the chance to attend the match.

"Liverpool Football Club is planning to welcome supporters back to Anfield for its final Premier League match of the 2020-21 season, against Crystal Palace on Sunday 23 May," the statement read.

"Government plans outline that from Monday 17 May, large outdoor sporting venues where crowds can spread out will be able to welcome back 10,000 spectators. Anfield could therefore be permitted to operate with a maximum of 10,000 supporters, in the interest of public health and safety."

Jurgen Klopp's side will play in front of their fans this season | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

With thousands of fans no doubt desperate to watch their team in action this season, the club have been forced to reduce the pool of supporters who will be eligible to apply for a ticket when the ballot opens at 8am on Monday 10 May.

Only fans from the UK will be permitted to attend as the club look to adhere to the government's current travel restrictions, while a health questionnaire must be completed 24 hours before kick off.

Any fan lucky enough to be allocated a ticket will be sent it on their phone rather than a paper copy, with the club providing a number of other guidelines with regards to who is eligible to apply.

"Supporters must also be a season ticket holder or current official member with 19 credits from the 2018/19 Premier League season who have completed Fan Update and must not have attended one of the three games played in front of supporters in December 2020," the statement continued.

"Due to this game having a significantly reduced capacity, ticket prices will be set at the price points used for the three games attended by fans back in December.

"They are based on a weighted average of general admission and seasonal ticket prices across the stadium. An adult general admission ticket will cost £44.92 and concessional ticket prices will also be based on the same weighted average calculation."

The application process can be found on Liverpool's official website and fans will be required to provide the details of those who will be attending the game - of which a maximum of four individuals are permitted - as they begin their application.