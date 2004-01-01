Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV for an undisclosed fee.

Gapko signed a deal until the summer of 2028 and will wear the number 18 shirt at Liverpool.

“I feel really good, I'm really excited to be here,” Gakpo told the club’s official website. “I'm looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club.

“I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

“I think for me personally it's also good to develop here and there's a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from.”

Gakpo made 159 appearances for PSV, scoring 55 times. That included nine so far this season.

He was a key part of the Netherlands’ run to the World Cup quarter-finals too, but he says he has come to Liverpool to win things.

“I'm really looking forward to [playing at Anfield],” he said. “I heard a lot of great stories about the stadium, about the atmosphere. I cannot wait.

“Obviously [my aim is] to win as many prizes as we can as a team, to perform well, to show the world what we can do as a team and what I can do as a player. And personally, just to keep developing and become a better player every season.

“I'm really thankful that everybody is giving me such a warm welcome and I'm really looking forward to seeing everybody in the stadium and around the city.”