Liverpool confirm date for victory parade through city

Liverpool have confirmed they will be holding a victory parade through the city on Sunday 29 May to mark the success of the men's and women's teams this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup already this term, and they remain in the hunt for the historic treble. They currently trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by a single point and face Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

The women's team - managed by Matt Beard - have also enjoyed a superb season too, securing promotion back to the WSL by romping to the Women's Championship title.

To mark the Reds' success, Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson has invited the club's two senior sides to complete a victory parade around the city the day after the men's Champions League final.

Mayor Anderson said: “We’re delighted that we can now confirm the club will definitely parade around the city on May 29 – and I’m pleased we will be celebrating the achievements of both the men and women’s teams.

“A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, so it’s fantastic that the city is now going to be able to experience this.

“Lifting the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the FA Women’s Championship trophy is an incredible achievement that deserves to be acknowledged and we have everything crossed that they won’t be the only trophies they are lifting on the day!

"Whatever the outcome of the end of the season and the Champions League final, Liverpool FC and Liverpool FC Women have already done us proud, and we will give both teams the homecoming celebration they deserve.”

The parade also falls on the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster, with tributes expected to the 39 supporters who died throughout the morning.